A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA).
2 Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India.
3 U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment Inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
4 Members of the Jewish community walk amid vandalized tombs in the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg, eastern France.

