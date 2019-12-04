Linkovi
04 decembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un rides a horse as he visits battle sites in areas of Mt Paektu, Ryanggang, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA).
Villagers pluck water chestnuts from a pond in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh state, India.
U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH, Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) and Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) attend a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment Inquiry into President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Members of the Jewish community walk amid vandalized tombs in the Jewish cemetery of Westhoffen, west of the city of Strasbourg, eastern France.
