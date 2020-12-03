Linkovi
Fotografije dana
03 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
More than 50,000 lights on the 75-foot-tall Christmas Tree are illuminated at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony, Dec. 2, 2020, in New York.
Bruce McDougal prepares to defend his home as the Bond Fire burns though the Silverado community in Orange County, California.
A Palestinian demonstrator falls on the ground after being knocked down by Israeli forces during a protest against Jewish settlements in Salfit in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Filipinos wearing masks and face shields for protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along a street market in Manila, Philippines.
