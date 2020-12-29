Linkovi
Fotografije dana
29 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A view of a damaged car and buildings are seen after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center says the magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southeast of Zagreb, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.
Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a protest in Kathmandu.
A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City.
A policeman chokes a protester during a demonstration outside the entrance of the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, against the adjustment of the dollar rate for new tuition fees.
Fotografije dana
