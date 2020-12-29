Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A view of a damaged car and buildings are seen after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center says the magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southeast of Zagreb, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.
1 A view of a damaged car and buildings are seen after an earthquake in Petrinja, Croatia. The European Mediterranean Seismological Center says the magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit southeast of Zagreb, killing at least six people and injuring dozens.
Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a protest in Kathmandu.
2 Nepalese supporters of the splinter group in the governing Nepal Communist Party participate in a protest in Kathmandu.
A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City.
3 A rocket is launched by Palestinian militant groups into the Mediterranean Sea off the Gaza Strip at the start of their first-ever joint exercise, in Gaza City.
A policeman chokes a protester during a demonstration outside the entrance of the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, against the adjustment of the dollar rate for new tuition fees.
4 A policeman chokes a protester during a demonstration outside the entrance of the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, against the adjustment of the dollar rate for new tuition fees.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG