A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Investigators work at the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 26, 2020.
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy.
The German armed forces Bundeswehr vaccination team prepares for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at the Agaplesion Bethanien Sophienhaus nursing home in Berlin.
A migrant wrapped in a blanket,&nbsp;walks through the snow at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020.
