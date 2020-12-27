Linkovi
27 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Investigators work at the site of an explosion on 2nd Avenue in Nashville, Tennessee, Dec. 26, 2020.
2
Nurse Elena Betti reacts after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Careggi hospital in Florence, Italy.
3
The German armed forces Bundeswehr vaccination team prepares for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations at the Agaplesion Bethanien Sophienhaus nursing home in Berlin.
4
A migrant wrapped in a blanket, walks through the snow at the Lipa camp northwestern Bosnia, near the border with Croatia, Dec. 26, 2020.
Fotografije dana
