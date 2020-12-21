Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
21 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday due to a new coronavirus strain.
2
A motorist rides past a a bullock cart carrying huge sacks of wheat straw in Bareilly district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India.
3
Pope Francis exchanges holidays greeting with Vatican employees in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City.
4
An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG