Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A police officer directs traffic at the entrance to the closed ferry terminal in Dover, England, after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended following the French government's announcement. France banned all travel from the UK for 48 hours from midnight Sunday due to a new coronavirus strain.
2 A motorist rides past a a bullock cart carrying huge sacks of wheat straw in Bareilly district of the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India.
3 Pope Francis exchanges holidays greeting with Vatican employees in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City.
4 An Iraqi woman, dressed as Santa claus, rides her bicycle in the old city of Mosul.

