Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An Iraqi protester carrying his national flag walks past graffiti during ongoing anti-government protests, at Tahrir square in the capital Baghdad.
1 An Iraqi protester carrying his national flag walks past graffiti during ongoing anti-government protests, at Tahrir square in the capital Baghdad.
A mask covers the mouth and nose of the St. Mother Theresa with a child statue during smog and heavy air pollution in Kosovo capital Pristina.
2 A mask covers the mouth and nose of the St. Mother Theresa with a child statue during smog and heavy air pollution in Kosovo capital Pristina.
Members of the Karnataka Reserve Police Force swing their sticks to beat two men on a scooter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in Mangalore amid heightened security due to protests over India’s new citizenship law.
3 Members of the Karnataka Reserve Police Force swing their sticks to beat two men on a scooter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in Mangalore amid heightened security due to protests over India’s new citizenship law.
Colorful clouds are seen as the sun rises over the city of Kronberg and the bank buildings in Frankfurt, Germany.
4 Colorful clouds are seen as the sun rises over the city of Kronberg and the bank buildings in Frankfurt, Germany.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG