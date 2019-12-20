Linkovi
20 decembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An Iraqi protester carrying his national flag walks past graffiti during ongoing anti-government protests, at Tahrir square in the capital Baghdad.
2
A mask covers the mouth and nose of the St. Mother Theresa with a child statue during smog and heavy air pollution in Kosovo capital Pristina.
3
Members of the Karnataka Reserve Police Force swing their sticks to beat two men on a scooter who rode too close to a barricade set up on a street in Mangalore amid heightened security due to protests over India’s new citizenship law.
4
Colorful clouds are seen as the sun rises over the city of Kronberg and the bank buildings in Frankfurt, Germany.
Fotografije dana
