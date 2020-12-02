Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People are seen on a road blanketed with volcanic ash from the erupting Mount Semeru in Lumajang, East Java Province, Indonesia.
A fisherman sits on the top of a boat after pulling it back to land as the Cyclone Burevi is expected to near the coast of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka.
Pallbearers, wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), carry the coffin of a patient who died from the COVID-19, inside a church in Athens, Greece.
A shepherd leads his herd of sheep and goats on a hilltop during sunset on the outskirts of Jalalabad, Afghanistan.
