Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Catalan pro-independence demonstrators and Barcelona supporters light flares as they gather outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain.
2 China's President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with a girl as she and other children welcome Xi upon his arrival at Macau's international airport in Macau.
3 House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bottom center, walks to the House Chamber as the House of Representatives takes up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
4 Christmas decorations are on display in a window in Gaza City.

