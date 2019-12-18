Linkovi
Fotografije dana
18 decembar, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Catalan pro-independence demonstrators and Barcelona supporters light flares as they gather outside the Camp Nou stadium ahead of a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid in Barcelona, Spain.
China's President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with a girl as she and other children welcome Xi upon his arrival at Macau's international airport in Macau.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bottom center, walks to the House Chamber as the House of Representatives takes up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington.
Christmas decorations are on display in a window in Gaza City.
Fotografije dana
