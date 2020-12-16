Linkovi
Fotografije dana
16 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A murmuration of starlings flies over pine trees and the equestrian statue of King Vittorio Emanuele II as the night falls over Piazza Venezia in central Rome, Italy.
2
A Palestinian boy walks barefoot in the Araiba refugee camp on rainy day in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
3
A woman crosses a road early morning in Munich. Germany has entered a harder lockdown, closing shops and schools in an effort to bring down stubbornly high new cases of the coronavirus.
4
Shuhei Okawara, 30, owner of mask shop Kamenya Omote in Tokyo, Japan, holds a super-realistic face mask of his real face, made by using 3D printing technology.
Fotografije dana
