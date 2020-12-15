Linkovi
Fotografije dana
15 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Tourists walk on the Currumbin Beach covered with foam in the wake of cyclonic conditions after wild weather lashed Australia's Northern New South Wales and South East Queensland with heavy rain, strong winds and king tides.
2
Law enforcement officers restrain a demonstrator during a rally of entrepreneurs and representatives of small businesses amid the COVID-19 outbreak in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
A person with a lamb mask participates in an anti-vaccination demonstration at the Parliament Square in London.
4
A box of Pfizer/BioNTEch COVID-19 vaccine is delivered from a UPS truck past news photographers to the Maimonides long term care home in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, Dec. 14, 2020. (Quebec Ministry of Health and Social Services/Handout)
Fotografije dana
