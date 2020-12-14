Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Choristers sing as the St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral Choristers prepare for their first livestreamed Christmas concert in London.
1 Choristers sing as the St. Paul's Cathedral Choristers prepare for their first livestreamed Christmas concert in London.
Children walk past 200,000 lights that decorate a winter wonderland at Naumkeag, part of the land managed by the Trustees of Reservations, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Dec. 13, 2020.
2 Children walk past 200,000 lights that decorate a winter wonderland at Naumkeag, part of the land managed by the Trustees of Reservations, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Dec. 13, 2020.
The Tokyo Tower is seen at night in the Japanese capital.
3 The Tokyo Tower is seen at night in the Japanese capital.
Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile.
4 Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG