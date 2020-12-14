Linkovi
14 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Choristers sing as the St. Paul's Cathedral Choristers prepare for their first livestreamed Christmas concert in London.
2
Children walk past 200,000 lights that decorate a winter wonderland at Naumkeag, part of the land managed by the Trustees of Reservations, in Stockbridge, Massachusetts, Dec. 13, 2020.
3
The Tokyo Tower is seen at night in the Japanese capital.
4
Magdalena Nahuelpan, a Mapuche Indigenous girl, looks at a total solar eclipse using special glasses in Carahue, La Araucania, Chile.
