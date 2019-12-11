Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 An Iraqi anti-government demonstrator shows a basket full of empty bullet cartridges found in the capital Baghdad's Tahrir Square.
2 A policeman beat a lawyer during a clash between lawyers and doctors in Lahore, Pakistan. At least three heart patients died after a group of lawyers attacked doctors at a cardiac hospital in Lahore, officials and ministers said.
3 Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), that seeks to give citizenship to religious minorities persecuted in neighboring Muslim countries, in Guwahati, India.
4 A boy stands inside a damaged mosque at the site of an attack in a U.S. military air base in Bagram, north of Kabul, Afghanistan.

