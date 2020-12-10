Linkovi
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
10 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Members of the media touch a moving model of a Tyrannosaurus, during a media preview of the Dinoa Live Exhibition / Amazing Dinosaur Art Exhibition in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.
Police in riot gear stand guard as they face pro-democracy protesters during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand.
An environmental activist walks inside a hot air balloon before launching it during a demonstration outside of an EU summit in Brussels.
Jing Yan of China hits off the first tee as virtual fans look on during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament in Houston, Texas.
Fotografije dana
