Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Members of the media touch a moving model of a Tyrannosaurus, during a media preview of the Dinoa Live Exhibition / Amazing Dinosaur Art Exhibition in the Shinjuku district of Tokyo.
2 Police in riot gear stand guard as they face pro-democracy protesters during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand.
3 An environmental activist walks inside a hot air balloon before launching it during a demonstration outside of an EU summit in Brussels.
4 Jing Yan of China hits off the first tee as virtual fans look on during the first round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament in Houston, Texas.

