Fotografije dana
01 decembar, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, wearing an orthotic boot to protect his injured foot, arrives to announce nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.
2
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray, ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan.
3
A healthcare worker administers a polio vaccine to a child at a clinic, in Peshawar, Pakistan.
4
Students at Holne Chase School interact with a class member via the internet as his family is self-isolating amid the Covid-19 pandemic in Milton Keynes, Britain.
Fotografije dana
