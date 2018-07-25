Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
25 jul, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
Dancer Jonathan Eden from MOMIX performs a scene from Botanica's 'Man Fan' during a dress rehearsal before opening night at the Joyce Theater in New York.
2
A man swims past Christo's floating sculpture "The London Mastaba" on the Serpentine in London, Britain.
3
Police and military special forces are seen during an anti-terror drill ahead of the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia.
4
Women, clad in burqas, stand in line to cast their ballot at a polling station during general election in Peshawar, Pakistan.
Učitajte još
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG