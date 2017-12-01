A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Students use candles to form a large ribbon during an event to mark World AIDS Day at a primary school in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia autonomous region, China.
Kashmiri Muslim devotees raise their hands in prayer as a head priest displays a relic of Prophet Muhammad at the Hazratbal shrine on Eid-e-Milad, or the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Visitors wait for the opening of the traditional Christmas market at the Old Town in Nuremberg, Germany.
A young boy holds the official ball as he stands on stage after the 2018 soccer World Cup draw in the Kremlin in Moscow.