A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A relative weeps on the ground in an alleyway near the body of a man who had been shot in the head as the angry crowd shouts at the police, in the Mathare slum of Nairobi, Kenya. Kenya's election took an ominous turn as violent protests erupted in the capital.
2
Indian volunteers for animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wear costumes depicting elephants during a protest in New Delhi. PETA is calling for an end to the use of elephants in shows and performances.
3
A navy diver storms into the gallery during a military display at Singapore's 52nd National Day celebrations at Marina Bay in Singapore.
4
A scuba diver is surrounded by schools of silversides in the Devil's Grotto area near George Town, Cayman Islands.