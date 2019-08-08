Linkovi
Fotografije dana
08 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Members of the Kyrgyz special forces block a street during clashes between his supporters and law enforcement near the former president's residence in the village of Koy-Tash, some 20 kilometers from Bishkek.
2
A worker sprays a gel on the ground to absorb lead during a decontamination operation at Saint Benoit school near Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, France.
3
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile.
4
Tammy Williams, left, holds a photo of her son Trevor Irby, 25, as she and her husband Will leave a funeral service in Romulus, New York. Irby and two others were killed on July 28 when Santino William Legan cut through a fence and opened fire with a Romanian-made AK-47 style-rifle at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival.
Fotografije dana
