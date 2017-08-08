A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Smoke billows following a reported air strike on a rebel-held area in the southern Syrian city of Daraa.
2
Kenyan inmates wait in line to cast their vote in Kisumu, on Lake Victoria. This is the first time that inmates in Kenya are allowed to vote. The inmates cast ballots for the presidential candidates only. Kenyans began voting in general elections headlined by a too-close-to-call battle between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and his rival Raila Odinga, sparking fears of violence in east Africa's richest economy.
3
People perform Tai Chi as part of a National Fitness Day event in Rongan in China's southwestern Guizhou province.
4
People watch at a rising full moon during a partial lunar eclipse atop a hill at the Tio Pio park in Madrid, Spain, Aug. 7, 2017.