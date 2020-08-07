Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
07 avgust, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A general view shows the Seoul city skyline during sunset from the top of the Lotte World Tower, in South Korea.
2
A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India.
3
A South African police member grabs a protester during their picket against the government of Zimbabwe's alleged state corruption, media freedom and deteriorating economy outside the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria.
4
Pakistan's Asad Shafiq, left, dives to catch the ball to dismiss England's Dominic Bess, center, during the third day of the first cricket test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG