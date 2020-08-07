Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A general view shows the Seoul city skyline during sunset from the top of the Lotte World Tower, in South Korea.
2 A body of a woman who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is lowered into the ground during her funeral at a graveyard in New Delhi, India.
3 A South African police member grabs a protester during their picket against the government of Zimbabwe's alleged state corruption, media freedom and deteriorating economy outside the Zimbabwean Embassy in Pretoria.
4 Pakistan's Asad Shafiq, left, dives to catch the ball to dismiss England's Dominic Bess, center, during the third day of the first cricket test match between England and Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

