Fotografije dana
07 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Kazakh servicemen perform during a ceremony opening the International Army Games at the 40th military base Otar in Zhambyl Region, Kazakhstan.
2
Protesters gather around a baby Trump balloon to voice their rally against gun violence and a visit from President Donald Trump following a mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio.
3
A missile is launched during testing at an unidentified location in North Korea, in this undated image provided by KCNA.
4
Laborers buy bus tickets at a counter of Jammu and Kashmir Tourist Reception Centre (JKTRC) in Srinagar, India. A protester died after being chased by police during a curfew in Kashmir's main city, left in turmoil by an Indian government move to tighten control over the restive region, a police official said.
