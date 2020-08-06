Linkovi
Fotografije dana
06 avgust, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A pink flamingo with flamingos chicks in a pen in Aigues-Mortes, near Montpellier, southern France, Aug. 5, 2020.
2
French President Emmanuel Macron hugs a resident as he visits a devastated street of Beirut to offer French support to Lebanon after the deadly port blast.
3
Journalists wear face mask and keep distance as they attend a news conference by German Health Minister Jens Spahn about the coronavirus crisis test strategy in Berlin.
4
Health workers in protective suits transport a dead body at a hospital in Manila, Philippines. The capital and outlying provinces returned to another lockdown after medical groups warned that the country was waging a losing battle against the coronavirus.
Fotografije dana
