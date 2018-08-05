Linkovi
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
05 avgust, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ethiopian Federal Police officers detain a woman suspected of carrying explosives during the welcoming ceremony of Jawar Mohammed, U.S.-based Oromo activist and leader of the Oromo Protests, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
The dome of St. Paul's Cathedral and construction cranes are silhouetted by the rising sun at dawn in London.
Andy Jones of U.S. dives from a 27-meter high platform overlooking Lake Lucerne during the finals of the Red Bull Cliff Diving series in Sisikon, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2018.
Patients are seen outside a government hospital near Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, following a strong earthquake nearby Lombok island.
