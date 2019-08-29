Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
29 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A deputy reads a special edition of the newspaper
"Dzerkalo Tyzhnia"
dedicated to mothers of Ukrainian servicemen who died in the battle with Russia-backed separatists, before the solemn opening and first sitting of the new parliament in Kyiv.
2
Anti-Brexit campaigner and a lawyer Gina Miller leaves radio and television studios in London.
3
Sixteen-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg completes her trans-Atlantic crossing in order to attend a United Nations summit on climate change in New York, Aug. 28, 2019.
4
Store shelves are empty of bottled water as residents buy supplies in preparation for Hurricane Dorian, in Doral, Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian could hit the Florida coast over the weekend as a major hurricane.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG