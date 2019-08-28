Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Thitirat Keowa-ram, Bangkok&#39;s street sweeper, carries her 1-year old poodle-shih tzu mix breed as she works at a street in Bangkok, Thailand.
A reveller covered in tomato pulp participates in the annual Tomatina festival in the eastern town of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain.
Jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform at an air show to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
Workers dispose sacks of wheat flour which are reportedly expired after they were provided by the World Food Program (WFP), on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen.
