Fotografije dana
28 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Thitirat Keowa-ram, Bangkok's street sweeper, carries her 1-year old poodle-shih tzu mix breed as she works at a street in Bangkok, Thailand.
2
A reveller covered in tomato pulp participates in the annual Tomatina festival in the eastern town of Bunol, near Valencia, Spain.
3
Jets of the Russian Knights aerobatic team perform at an air show to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Khalkhin Gol, in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.
4
Workers dispose sacks of wheat flour which are reportedly expired after they were provided by the World Food Program (WFP), on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen.
Fotografije dana
