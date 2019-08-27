Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured many spectacular images of cosmic phenomena over its two decades of operations, but perhaps its most iconic is the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.
2 Members of a military honor guard parade during a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov (not seen) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
3 Revelers enter in City Hall at the end of the 'Cipotegato', in the small village of Tarazona, northern Spain.
4 U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 26, 2019.

