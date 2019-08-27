Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
27 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured many spectacular images of cosmic phenomena over its two decades of operations, but perhaps its most iconic is the supernova remnant Cassiopeia A.
2
Members of a military honor guard parade during a welcome ceremony for Uzbekistan's Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov (not seen) outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.
3
Revelers enter in City Hall at the end of the 'Cipotegato', in the small village of Tarazona, northern Spain.
4
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receives an honorary doctoral degree at the University of Buffalo School of Law in Buffalo, New York, Aug. 26, 2019.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG