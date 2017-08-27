Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sukhoi Su-30SM fighter of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic team performs at the ARMY 2017 International Military-Technical Forum at the Kubinka airbase outside Moscow, Russia.
A stranded motorist escapes floodwaters on Interstate 225 after Hurricane Harvey inundated the Texas Gulf coast with rain causing mass flooding, in Houston, Texas.
Penitents take part in a religious procession in Guardia Sanframondi, south Italy.
A member of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) tells a Rohingya girl not to come on Bangladesh side, in Cox&rsquo;s Bazar, Bangladesh.
