Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
25 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An anti-extradition bill protester throws a Molotov cocktail as protesters clash with riot police during a rally to demand democracy and political reforms, at Tsuen Wan, in Hong Kong.
2
A worker cleans a wall at the Jaffna Fort, a fort built by the Portuguese in 1618, in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.
3
Martin Jakober throws the 83.5kg Unspunnen stone during the ESAF-Federal Alpine Wrestling Festival in Zug, Switzerland.
4
Aerial view of burnt areas of the Amazon rainforest, near Porto Velho, Rondonia state, Brazil, Aug. 24, 2019. President Jair Bolsonaro authorized the deployment of Brazil's armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest, as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG