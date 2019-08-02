Linkovi
02 avgust, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Attendees hold up their lit mobile phones during a rally by civil servants to support the anti-extradition bill protest in Hong Kong, China.
2
An Israeli border police confronts a journalist following clashes after the Friday prayers at the site of demolished buildings in Dar Salah, the West Bank, near Sur Baher in East Jerusalem.
3
A Chinook helicopter drops sand bags on top of a dam after a nearby reservoir was damaged by flooding, in Whaley Bridge, Britain.
4
Festival goers from the north-eastern German city of Greifswald use straws to drink from a self-mixed brew of fruits, juice, wine and booze during drinking games at a camp site for the world's largest heavy metal festival, the Wacken Open Air 2019, in Wacken, Germany.
