Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of  President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus.
2 This aerial picture shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius, splits into two.
3 Pro-democracy students raise three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute, during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government to meet their demands - to hold new elections, to amend the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics.
4 Believers walk through a forest near the pilgrimage church Maria Vesperbild during a light procession on Assumption Day, Aug. 15, 2020, in Ziemetshausen, Germany.

