Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Stav vlade SAD
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
16 avgust, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People take part in a protest against the presidential election results demanding the resignation of President Alexander Lukashenko and the release of political prisoners, in Minsk, Belarus.
2
This aerial picture shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier that had run aground and near Blue Bay Marine Park, Mauritius, splits into two.
3
Pro-democracy students raise three-fingers, symbol of resistance salute, during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand. Protesters have stepped up pressure on the government to meet their demands - to hold new elections, to amend the constitution, and an end to intimidation of critics.
4
Believers walk through a forest near the pilgrimage church Maria Vesperbild during a light procession on Assumption Day, Aug. 15, 2020, in Ziemetshausen, Germany.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG