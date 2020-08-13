Linkovi
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
13 avgust, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A burned vehicle is seen as wind whips embers from a tree burned by the Lake Hughes fire in Angeles National Forest, north of Santa Clarita, California.
2
Police personnel wearing face masks take part in a full-dress rehearsal for India's Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi, India.
3
Soldiers of the Brazilian Armed Forces are seen during the disinfection procedures of the Christ The Redeemer statue at the Corcovado mountain prior to the weekend opening of the touristic attraction, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
4
A woman wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walks at a lake with lotus leaves under the scorching sun, in Tokyo.
Fotografije dana
