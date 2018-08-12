Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Vikend studio
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:30
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
12 avgust, 2018
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Više
1
A diver explores the wreckage of an American bombardier fighter plane from the Second World War, the Lockheed P-38G Lightning, at 38 meters of depth, off the coast of La Ciotat, southern France.
2
Flamingos move around a pen at Fuente de Piedra lake, 70 kms from Malaga, Spain, Aug. 11, 2018, during a tagging and control operation of flamingo chicks.
3
The United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket launches NASA's Parker Solar Probe to touch the Sun, from Launch Complex 37 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.
4
Parker Solar Probe is humanity’s first-ever mission into a part of the Sun’s atmosphere called the corona. It will directly explore solar processes that are key to understanding and forecasting space weather events that can impact life on Earth.
Učitajte još
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG