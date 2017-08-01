A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A Jewish worshipper sleeps next to his weapon near the Western Wall on Tisha B'Av, a day of fasting and lament, in Jerusalem's Old City.
A man refreshes himself underneath a small waterfall in the English Garden in Munich, Germany.
Thailand's former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra, center, receives flowers from her supporters after making her final statements in a trial on a charge of criminal negligence, at the Supreme Court in Bangkok.
An African migrant lies exhausted after crossing the border from Morocco to Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta, Spain.