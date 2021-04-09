Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
09 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, after the announcement of the duke's death.
2
An announcement is attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace stating that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, in London, Britain.
3
A Somali boy covers his face with sand at the Liido Beach during the last Friday ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Mogadishu, Somalia.
4
Policemen hold effigys of demons representing COVID-19 during an awareness campaign along a street in Chennai, as India surged past 13 million coronavirus cases.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG