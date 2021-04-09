Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A tribute to Britain&#39;s Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, after the announcement of the duke&#39;s death.
1 A tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in London, after the announcement of the duke's death.
An announcement is attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace stating that Britain&#39;s Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, in London, Britain.
2 An announcement is attached to the fence of Buckingham Palace stating that Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, has died at the age of 99, in London, Britain.
A Somali boy covers his face with sand at the Liido Beach during the last Friday ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Mogadishu, Somalia.
3 A Somali boy covers his face with sand at the Liido Beach during the last Friday ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Policemen hold effigys of demons representing COVID-19 during an awareness campaign along a street in Chennai, as India surged past 13 million coronavirus cases.
4 Policemen hold effigys of demons representing COVID-19 during an awareness campaign along a street in Chennai, as India surged past 13 million coronavirus cases.

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG