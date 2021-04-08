Linkovi
08 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man walks past a burnt out bus on the Shankill road in West Belfast, Northern Ireland. Authorities sought to restore calm after Protestant and Catholic youths in Belfast hurled bricks, fireworks and gasoline bombs at police and each other.
2
A man takes pictures of artificially frozen apple trees covered with melting ice near Bressanone, in northern Italian province of South Tyrol, Italy.
3
Karen villagers eat in the KNU Brigade 5 region in Myanmar's Karen state, after airstrikes by Myanmar military in the area following the February military coup.
5
Cemetery workers wearing protective gear lower the coffin of a person who died from complications related to COVID-19 into a gravesite at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 7, 2021.
