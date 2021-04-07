Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Children and their parents release birds celebrating the Annunciation on the eve of Orthodox Easter in front of the St. Tatiana Church in Moscow, Russia.
Water is sprayed at the Daniel-Etienne Defaix wine estate vineyard near Chablis, Burgundyas temperatures fall below zero degrees celsius during the night.
A Palestinian woman reacts while waiting for her husband (background) at the COVID-19 intensive care unit of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
Elementary school students wearing face masks and face shields attend class as schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
