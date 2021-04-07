Linkovi
07 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Children and their parents release birds celebrating the Annunciation on the eve of Orthodox Easter in front of the St. Tatiana Church in Moscow, Russia.
2
Water is sprayed at the Daniel-Etienne Defaix wine estate vineyard near Chablis, Burgundyas temperatures fall below zero degrees celsius during the night.
3
A Palestinian woman reacts while waiting for her husband (background) at the COVID-19 intensive care unit of al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.
4
Elementary school students wearing face masks and face shields attend class as schools reopen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in Jakarta, Indonesia.
