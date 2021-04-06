Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A field worker picks Ranunculus flowers at "The Flower Fields" in Carlsbad, California.
2 An anti-coup protester shows the three-fingered salute of resistance on his red painted hand in memory of protesters who lost their lives, in Yangon, Myanmar.
3 People push carts with vegetables for distribution during a "Donate your extras, take what you need" - a donation drive aimed at helping low income households - in Thaketa township in Yangon as communities cope with an economic downturn in Myanmar.
4 Police officers detain the Alliance of Doctors Union's leader Anastasia Vasilyeva at the prison colony IK-2 in Pokrov in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow, Russia. Doctors from the Navalny-backed union demand the opposition leader gets qualified medical help from independent doctors.

