Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume are see on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington.
2 Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary.
3 The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota,  April 4, 2021.
4 Anti-coup protesters holding pictures of those who died during a protest against the military offer them prayersin Yangon, Myanmar.

