Fotografije dana
05 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
U.S. President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden and a person wearing an Easter Bunny costume are see on the Blue Room Balcony of the White House in Washington.
2
Members of the Hungarian dance and folk art ensemble Marcal throw water at a woman as part of traditional Easter celebrations in Gyor-Menfocsanak, Hungary.
3
The Kalpulli Ketzalcoatlicue and Kalpulli Tlaloctecuhtli dance groups perform at George Floyd Square during the People's Power Love Fest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, April 4, 2021.
4
Anti-coup protesters holding pictures of those who died during a protest against the military offer them prayersin Yangon, Myanmar.
Fotografije dana
