Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A woman draws on the National Covid Memorial Wall on the embankment on the south side of the River Thames in London.
2 Military personnel console a sailor's wife during a remembrance ceremony for the crew of the Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala that sank on April 21 during a training exercise, on the deck of the hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso off the coast of Bali.
3 Ultra Orthodox Jews look at the scene where dozens of people were killed and 100s were injured in a stampede attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews during Lag BaOmer festival at Mt. Meron in northern Israel.
4 Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, after an infection surge prompted the government to impose new lockdowns in major cities and towns.

