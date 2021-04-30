Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Gledajte uživo
22:00 - 22:15
Uživo
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Otvoreni Studio
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
30 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman draws on the National Covid Memorial Wall on the embankment on the south side of the River Thames in London.
2
Military personnel console a sailor's wife during a remembrance ceremony for the crew of the Indonesian navy submarine KRI Nanggala that sank on April 21 during a training exercise, on the deck of the hospital ship KRI Dr. Soeharso off the coast of Bali.
3
Ultra Orthodox Jews look at the scene where dozens of people were killed and 100s were injured in a stampede attended by tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews during Lag BaOmer festival at Mt. Meron in northern Israel.
4
Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 mourn at a crematorium in Kathmandu, Nepal, after an infection surge prompted the government to impose new lockdowns in major cities and towns.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG