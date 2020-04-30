Linkovi

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A happy birthday message is displayed on the big screen in Piccadilly Circus for army veteran Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday, in London, a gesture of appreciation for his fundraising achievements for the NHS.
2 Pakistani villager Hameeda Begum harvests crops with her son in suburbs of Islamabad, Pakistan.
3 Members of a militia group stand near the doors to the chamber in the capitol building before the vote on the extension of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's emergency declaration/stay-at-home order due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Lansing, Michigan.
4 Tuki, an Aldabra Giant tortoise, eats a cake made of vegetables as he celebrates his 100th birthday at Faruk Yalcin Zoo in Darica, 60 kilometers east of Istanbul, Turkey.

