Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the 25th batch of approximately 60 satellites for SpaceX's Starlink broadband network lifts off from the Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida, April 28, 2021.
2 Fishermen are seen near thousands of fish found dead at Lake Maninjau due to lack of oxygen levels at the bottom of the lake and bad weather that hit the area in Agam, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia.
3 A Muslim man prays at a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Shah Alam, Malaysia.
4 A demonstrator wearing a Salvador Dali mask attends an anti-government protest in Prague, Czech Republic.

