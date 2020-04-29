Linkovi
29 april, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Medical workers clap as 100-year-old patient Julia Dewilde leaves the Bois de l'Abbaye hospital (CHBA) in Seraing, Belgium, after being successfully treated for COVID-19.
2
Students eat their lunch on desks with plastic partitions as a preventive measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 at Dajia Elementary School in Taipei, Taiwan.
3
The shadow of a girl receiving a meal for iftar, or the evening meal, to break fast, from a member of "Tkiyet Um Ali" humanitarian services center is cast on a wall in front of her family home in the city of Russeifa, Jordan, during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
4
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration teams participate in a midday flyover over New York City to honor first responders and essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak, April 28, 2020.
Fotografije dana
