Fotografije dana
28 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Aminbanu Memon wearing an oxygen mask sits in an auto-rickshaw waiting to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad, India.
2
A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
3
School uniforms with red stains to represent bloody crackdowns by Myanmar security forces during anti-coup protest are displayed on the gate of a high school in Myitkyinar, the capital of Kachin State.
4
The full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon" rises behind the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 27, 2021.
Fotografije dana
