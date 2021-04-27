Linkovi
27 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sheep graze as the full moon, known as the "Super Pink Moon", sets behind Stonehenge stone circle near Amesbury, Britain.
2
A vendor arranges traditional vermicelli noodles, a favorite during the Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan at a factory, in Lahore, Pakistan.
3
A man wearing a face mask attaches the name tag of a worshipper in preparation for the upcoming birthday of Buddha on May 19 at the Jogye temple in Seoul, South Korea.
4
French fishermen pull out a sheatfish from the waters of the Dordogne river near Mauzac-et-Grand-Castang.
Fotografije dana
