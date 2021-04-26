Linkovi

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Milwaukee Brewers&#39; Daniel Robertson (28) is hit on the head by a pitch as Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras reaches for the ball during the ninth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Illinois, April 25, 2021.
People throw flowers and petals with names of the sunken KRI Nanggala-402 submarine crew members from the boat during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia.
Women wearing black clothing and face masks with radioactivity sign march under umbrellas in Minsk, Belarus, to commemorate the victims of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster on the 35th anniversary of the tragedy.
Civilians flee following gunfire between factions within Somalia&#39;s security forces near KM4 in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia.
