A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 The SpaceX Crew Dragon, left, approaches the International Space Station. (Credit: NASA TV)
2 A Somali military officer supporting Hawiye opposition leaders is seen on the street of Yaqshid district of Mogadishu.
3 An Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers after a service which marks the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday, outside the Volodymyrsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 Mourners pray near the coffins of coronavirus patients who were killed in a hospital fire, during their funeral at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq’s Interior Ministry said that over 80 people died and over 100 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients. 

