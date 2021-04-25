Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
25 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
The SpaceX Crew Dragon, left, approaches the International Space Station. (Credit: NASA TV)
2
A Somali military officer supporting Hawiye opposition leaders is seen on the street of Yaqshid district of Mogadishu.
3
An Orthodox priest sprays holy water on believers after a service which marks the Orthodox feast of Palm Sunday, outside the Volodymyrsky Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
Mourners pray near the coffins of coronavirus patients who were killed in a hospital fire, during their funeral at the Imam Ali shrine in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq’s Interior Ministry said that over 80 people died and over 100 were injured in a catastrophic fire that broke out in the intensive care unit of a Baghdad hospital tending to severe coronavirus patients.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG