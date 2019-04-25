Linkovi
25 april, 2019
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
An elderly woman walks to a relative's grave at dawn in Copaciu, Romania.
2
A Samaritan priest raises the Torah scroll as worshippers gather to pray at a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim near the northern West Bank city of Nablus.
3
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince Harry attend the ANZAC Dawn Service held at Westminster Abbey, London.
4
Japan's Naomi Osaka serves to Taiwan's Su-Wei Hsieh during their round-of-16 match at the WTA Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, southwestern Germany.
Fotogalerija
