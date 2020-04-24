Linkovi
24 april, 2020
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pitrik van der Lubbe waves from a crane to his 88-year-old father Henk, right, at a nursing home in Gouda, Netherlands. The crane was made available for free by a company to allow family members to see their loved ones in isolation because of the coronavi
A Muslim worker offers Friday prayers as he stands under vermicelli arranged to dry used to make traditional sweets dishes popular in the fasting month of Ramadan, during a nationwide coronavirus lockdown, at a factory in Allahabad, India.
Empty chairs are placed in front of the Brandenburg gate to call attention to the difficult situation of hotel and restaurant owners, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues in Berlin, Germany.
A Muslim boy wearing a protective face mask looks from his home near a closed mosque on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Bangkok, Thailand.
