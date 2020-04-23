Linkovi

Fotgrafije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A boarding school student and an official use a telescope and a monocular to view the moon on the roof of Al Musariin mosque to mark the first day of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia.
2 A man carries strands of vermicelli, a specialty eaten during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, to dry at a factory in Prayagraj, India.
3 A Palestinian plays with fireworks as he celebrates the start of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in the West Bank city of Nablus.
4 Bryony Blant holding her daughter Alice, who celebrates her 2nd birthday, look at Welsh mountain pony Annie's Wizz held by handler Daisy Cinque outside their home in Twickenham, south west London. Park Lane Stables are taking the fun to peoples' windows during the novel coronavirus lockdown in an initiative called "Tiny pony at your window."

