Linkovi

logo-print
Jezici
Learning English
Prethodna Sledeća
Najnovije
Aktuelno

Fotografije dana

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya temple attend a meditation ceremony on Earth Day and light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand.
1 Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya temple attend a meditation ceremony on Earth Day and light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand.
Artist and environmental activist Kong Ning prepares inflatable lip-shaped balloons with a theme &quot;Kiss the earth&quot; in support on Earth Day in Beijing, China.
2 Artist and environmental activist Kong Ning prepares inflatable lip-shaped balloons with a theme "Kiss the earth" in support on Earth Day in Beijing, China.
Patients suffering from the COVID-19 lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID hospital in Belgrade, Serbia.
3 Patients suffering from the COVID-19 lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID hospital in Belgrade, Serbia.
Policemen guard Poland&#39;s Supreme Court as a protester lies on the pavement in Warsaw.&nbsp;&nbsp;A disputed disciplinary body in the country&#39;s Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in an arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary.&nbsp;
4 Policemen guard Poland's Supreme Court as a protester lies on the pavement in Warsaw.  A disputed disciplinary body in the country's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in an arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary. 

Učitajte još

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG