Linkovi
Idi na glavni sadržaj
Idi na glavnu navigaciju
Idi na pretragu
Jezici
Learning English
Pretraga
Pretraga
Internet TV
NASLOVNA
RUBRIKE
AMERIKA
BALKAN
GLOBALNE TEME
EKONOMIJA
NAUKA I TEHNOLOGIJA
MEDICINA
KULTURA
DRUŠTVO
SPORT
INTERVJU
TV PROGRAM
Otvoreni studio
Iz Amerike
FOTO
Login / Register
Još
Learning English
VOA Serbian TV
Poslednja emisija
Otvoreni Studio
Uskoro na programu
22:00 - 22:15
Otvoreni Studio
Još TV
Program Index
Pretraga
Pretraga
Prethodna
Sledeća
Najnovije
Prethodna
Sledeća
Live
Aktuelno
Fotografije dana
22 april, 2021
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Buddhist monks of the Dhammakaya temple attend a meditation ceremony on Earth Day and light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness World Record, in Pathum Thani province, Thailand.
2
Artist and environmental activist Kong Ning prepares inflatable lip-shaped balloons with a theme "Kiss the earth" in support on Earth Day in Beijing, China.
3
Patients suffering from the COVID-19 lay in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that is turned into a COVID hospital in Belgrade, Serbia.
4
Policemen guard Poland's Supreme Court as a protester lies on the pavement in Warsaw. A disputed disciplinary body in the country's Supreme Court is examining a motion that could result in an arrest of a judge who has become a symbol of the fight for an independent judiciary.
Učitajte još
Fotografije dana
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG